Greece’s public debt on the rise

Greece’s public debt reached €334.988 billion in the third quarter of 2018, the Greek National Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Monday.

This means there was an increase of €21.493 billion over that of the same quarter in 2017.

The Greek statistical authority noted that Greek public debt in the third quarter of 2017 was €313.495 billion.

At the same time, according to the European Union’s Statistic Authority, the Eurozone’s debt fell by 2.1 percent compared to the same quarter of 2017.

The Eurostat, announced on Monday that the Eurozone’s public debt represented 86.1 percent of the EU’s GDP for the third quarter of 2018.

