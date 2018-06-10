Greek 2004 legends beat Spain Stars 5-3! (videos)

Jun, 10 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

Greece came from 2 goals down

The charity match between the Greece 2004 Euro winning team and their Spanish counterparts deserved a much larger crowd at the Pampeloponissiako Stadium in Patras on Saturday night, as Greece’s 2004 Euro Champion team and the Spain legends put on quite a show. The Greek side rolled back the years and displayed that never-die attitude that put them at the top of football in 2004, as they came from 2 goals behind (3-1) to score 4 in the final 20 minutes and win the match 5-3.

Stelios Giannakopoulos picked up a hat-trick (71’, 79’, 85’), with the other two goals came from Giorgos Karagounis (54’) and Kostas Katsouranis (82’). The Spanish goals came from Carrasco (11’), Perez (20’) and Luque (56’).


Tags With: