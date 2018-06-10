Greek 2004 legends beat Spain Stars 5-3! (videos)

The charity match between the Greece 2004 Euro winning team and their Spanish counterparts deserved a much larger crowd at the Pampeloponissiako Stadium in Patras on Saturday night, as Greece’s 2004 Euro Champion team and the Spain legends put on quite a show. The Greek side rolled back the years and displayed that never-die attitude that put them at the top of football in 2004, as they came from 2 goals behind (3-1) to score 4 in the final 20 minutes and win the match 5-3.

Stelios Giannakopoulos picked up a hat-trick (71’, 79’, 85’), with the other two goals came from Giorgos Karagounis (54’) and Kostas Katsouranis (82’). The Spanish goals came from Carrasco (11’), Perez (20’) and Luque (56’).



