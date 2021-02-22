Greek actress: A director asked me to do a ‘threesome’

Dimitra Papadima, a Greek actress and director, made another shocking revelation about the incidents of sexual harassment she had experienced at the beginning of her career.

This time, the actress spoke to the main news bulletin of Star and stressed that she was willing to forward details of those involved to the prosecutor.

“An actress and a mature woman…now. I was asked to do a threesome with a TV director. A petty man, too, had found a house a little further down the street where I live. And please if the prosecutor is listening to this, call me to testify. He wanted me and told her, ‘if you can do it you will keep your job’. To snap her out of it, I said, ‘Is it possible for this nobody-director to hold your work in his hands?’

“How unsettled I was when returning from filming and going to my child’s show at school holding the phone and having Giannis [her son] next to me wondering what he [director] was telling me. What rape did I suffer at that moment? If the prosecutor wants to call me up so I can go and tell him names and incidents, I am willing to and testify for my safety because I have heard the phrase, ‘do not talk because they will find you six feet under,'” the actress concluded.

The Greek Arts and entertainment scene has been shaken to its core as sexual harassment allegations and incidents of rape and physical abuse have been mounting over the past 3 weeks. The former director of the National Theatre was detained after it was alleged he had raped young refugee boys.

