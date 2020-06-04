Greek-American police officer shot by rioter fighting for his life

Dispersed agitators at the Black Lives Matter protest late Monday night began hurling rocks and bottles at police officers stationed in front of a Las Vegas Strip property. As officers tried to make arrests, a gunman standing across the street fired a single gunshot, striking and critically injuring Metro Police Officer Shay Mikalonis, 29.

On Tuesday afternoon, the fourth-year police officer remained gravely injured at University Medical Center, and on life-support, Clark County Assistant Sheriff Chris Jones said. His alleged shooter, 20-year-old Edgar Samaniego, is jailed on multiple counts, including attempted murder.

The shooting was one of two on the tourist corridor linked to a large demonstration organized to demand the end of police brutality following the killing last week of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

source lasvegassun.com