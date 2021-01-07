Greek and Turkish Coast Guard boats collided in Imia

An incident between the Greek and Turkish Coast Guards took place on Wednesday morning in the rocky islets of Imia when a boat of the Turkish Coast Guard collided with a speedboat of the Greek Coast Guard, which was patrolling the area.

The Turkish Coast Guard allegedly blocked Greek fishing boats operating off the coast of Imia.

According to reports, the incident took place in Greek territorial waters, as a result of which material damage was caused to the boat of the Greek Navy, a Rafnar type speedboat.

A report by the Turkish news portal anterhaber.com, based in Bodrum, claims that Turkish Coast Guard vessels stopped Greek fishing vessels 2 miles before the islets.

According to the article, entitled “Greek fishermen tried to reach Kardak (Imia), but were stopped by the Turkish Coast Guard”, Greek fishermen refused to leave the area, passing in front of the Turkish Coast Guard boats.

The incident ended at 14:00 in the afternoon, as the fishing boats and boats of the Turkish Coast Guard left the area.

