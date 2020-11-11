Greek and Turkish fighter jets engage in dog fights over the Aegean Sea

A few hours after the new provocative Turkish NAVTEX that blocks areas within the Greek continental shelf, six F-16 fighters, two F-4 fighters, a CN-235 reconnaissance aircraft, and a helicopter committed 13 violations of Greek airspace and seven infringements of air traffic rules in Athens FIR.
Turkish aircraft also flew over Oinousses, while in four cases the violations of Greek airspace turned into four dog fights with the Greek fighter jets that took off to intercept them.
also read
Greek Professor elected Vice President of the European Research Council
Covid-19 – Nationwide curfew from 9 pm till 5 am announced
Turkish aircraft flew over the Northeast, Central, and Southeast Aegean.
According to Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS), the above aircraft were identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules of engagement.