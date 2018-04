Greek and Turkish fighter jets engaged in dogfights over the Aegean Sea, Monday, when 4 Turkish F-16s, 2 F-4s, and a CN-235 reconnaissance aircraft violated Greek national airspace on two occasions. The Turkish aircraft also infringed on the Athens FIR 4 times. Four of the Turkish aircraft were loaded, while all aggressor planes were recognised and intercepted by the Hellenic Air Force, in accordance with international regulations.