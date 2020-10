His body was found in Serres, Macedonia

The body of a Greek army officer was found in Skotoussa, Serres in Macedonia around 3 at noon on Monday.

Serres homicide men are on the spot and the coroner is expected to arrive at the scene soon in order to examine the corpse.

Police have not ruled out foul play.

