Greek artist performs song in British Museum protesting for the return of the Parthenon Marbles (video)

A Greek artist named Hellena performed her latest song “The Parthenon Marbles – Bring Them Back” in a protest in the British Museum’s Room 18 on Thursday afternoon.

The singer-songwriter performed the song a capella 10 times in one hour after she was denied permission to use musical instruments in the museum.

Her protest coincided with the 10th anniversary of the Acropolis Museum which opened in 2009 to push Greece’s open petition for the return of the Parthenon Marbles removed by British Lord Elgin in the 19th century. Her protest was organised with the support of the British Committee for the Reunification of the Marbles, the Athens News Agency reported.

“This is a story, a single piece and it needs to be put back together. Would you split the ‘Mona Lisa’ into two parts? Then why separate the sculptures?” the 33-year-old artist was quoted by the ANA-MPA as telling visitors in the room showcasing the displaced sections of the prized sculptures.