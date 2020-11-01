Greek-Aussie George Kambosos Jr. beats Selby for a world title shot (video highlights)

He is now the mandatory challenger for the world title belt of Teofimo Lopez

Greek-Australian George Kambosos Jr has beaten Lee Selby impressively in their IBF lightweight world title eliminator at SSE Arena Wembley on Sunday (AEDT).

Kambosos (19-0, 10 KOs) prevailed 118-110 and 116-112 against a bizarre card of 115-114 from judge Phil Edwards in a split decision. The Aussie raised his hands at the final bell, his triumph clear despite fighting Selby (28-3) on his home turf in the UK.

Kambosos, 27, is now the mandatory challenger for the world title belt of Teofimo Lopez, who beat the legendary Vasilily Lomachenko last month to unify the division.

“I told you I’d do it, I’m too fast, too strong, too aggressive, too smart, too powerful – everything,” Kambosos said post-fight on Sky Sports.

“World No.1, mandatory. Lopez, you know what it is now. Let’s do it Down Under. Two warriors, two lions, let’s go to war. Let’s do it – I want that fight.”

source wwos.nine.com.au

video credit DANZ Boxing YouTube channel