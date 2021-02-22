Greek beach Porto Katsiki is the 2nd best in Europe: Conde Nast Traveler (photos)

There are two more beaches in the top European beaches

Three Greek beaches are among the 15 best in Europe, according to travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler.

In particular, the beach Porto Katsiki of Lefkada is in second place, a “postcard” beach on the southwest side of the island, famous worldwide for its impressive landscape and clear blue waters.

The beach of Kleftiko in Milos takes the 10th spot. It has a magnificent landscape, a complex of impressive volcanic white rocks in the turquoise waters, which can only be reached by sea and is suitable for swimming and exploring.

And finally, in 15th place, we find Seitan Ports in Chania, Crete, a magnificent beach a few kilometers outside the city of Chania. Sharp rocks flow into the sea creating three small but impressive coves-harbors- with turquoise, deep blue, waters.

also read

The Governments Trying To Remove Reddit Content (infographic)