Greek chef among experts commenting on safe dining post-pandemic

As many are hoping to reopen businesses soon in many states, the New York Times reported on what “post-pandemic” dining out will be like at restaurants. Among the chefs commenting in the article was Greek chef Pano Karatassos, Founder, CEO, and corporate executive chef for the Buckhead Life Restaurant Group with upscale restaurants in Atlanta and South Florida.

“Gov. Brian Kemp, citing state health data showing that the state may have hit its peak of COVID-19 deaths on April 7, has given Georgia restaurants permission to begin table service on Monday [April 27], the Times reported on April 26, adding that “a handful will tiptoe back into the business early in the week, but none with the robust enthusiasm of the Buckhead Life Restaurant Group, whose roster includes an upscale fish house, a French brasserie, and a fancy diner with $15 burgers.”

The Times article pointed out that “if all goes according to plan, five of its [Buckhead Life Restaurant Group’s] seven restaurants plan to begin table service on Friday”.

Chef Pano Karatassos told the Times, “Everyone’s going to the grocery stores, and there are some grocery stores where nobody has any gloves on. We are going to have an experience in my mind that’s 10 times safer. What we’re doing is looking to move forward with the new way of dining”.

