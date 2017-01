Greek centre back Socratis Papastathopoulos is leading in the online voting for best defender in the German 1st division football championship (Bundesliga) for the first half of the competition. Papastathopoulos, who plays for top club Borussia Dortmund has 23% of the fans’ preferences against, with Bayern Munich’s Mats Hummels in second spot (20%). You can cast your vote here.