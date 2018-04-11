Greek defender Manolas scores 3rd goal to send Roma into Champions League semi-finals! (videos)

The Italian expression “Una faccia, una razza”, which illustrates the close historic ties between the Greek and Italian peoples was reaffirmed on Tuesday night via the football route! Greek international defender Kostas Manolas scored the 3rd goal for Roma in the second-leg quarterfinal bout against Barcelona to send the Italian club to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals after more than 30 years! It was the 82nd minute at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome when Manolas headed the ball home to make it 3-0 for the Romans and send the fans of the eternal city to the seven heavens. Roma managed to overcome a seemingly impossible 3-goal deficit (4-1) from the first leg and advance in the final 4 of the competition. The other goals were scored by Dzeko (6’) and De Rossi (58’). In the other quarter-final, Liverpool moved into the semi-finals after defeating highly favoured Manchester City (2-1) at Etihad Stadium for a second time.

Roma-Barcelona (3-0)

Man. City-Liverpool (1-2)