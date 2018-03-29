Greek dishes with Honey

Ηoney is nature’s energy booster and benefits your health. Deriving from pine, spruce, wild flowers or aromatic herbs, Greek honey is famous worldwide and a valuable ingredient of the country’s culinary culture and tradition. The ancient Greeks used honey sparingly, as it was valuable. It was often added to meat dishes along with vinegar or wine. Over time, the sweet presence was used with imagination by confectioners and chefs in desserts, as dressings in salads and in meat or seafood dishes for extra flavour.

24-carat delights!

Come taste the sweet flavour of “gold” through traditional cooking, found in different areas of the Greek territory. Natives of Macedonia and Thrace love the combination of sweet-sour flavours so many meat dishes there are often “married” with fruit. A special recipe worth trying is:

– Lamb with apricots and honey

Ingredients

2 kilo of lamb meat (loin or shoulder) cut into portions

150 gr. dried apricots

Juice of two oranges

1 tablespoon grain mustard

1 tablespoon honey

Salt, pepper, olive oil

Cooking Instructions

Soak the apricots in orange juice until they soften. Sprinkle the meat with salt and pepper and sauté it in a pot until golden. Add mustard, honey and 5-6 mashed apricots and let simmer for approximately an hour and half. At the very end add the rest of the apricots.

On the island of Crete locals love their honey. They sprinkle it over cheese, either graviera or anthotyro, over baked meat and on their fried myzithra cheese-pies.

– Baked Goat with honey

Ingredients

1 kilo goat loin

Salt and pepper

½ kilo honey

Cooking Instructions

Rub the meat well with salt and pepper. Heat oven to 220 degrees Celcius and cook for two hours until it’s well cooked. Cut the meat into small pieces and serve on a platter with a bowl of honey. Spread honey over meat and enjoy.

Alternatively, you can accompany the roast meat or chicken with a spicy honey sauce.

Mix 2 tablespoons of mustard, 2 tablespoons of honey, 1 teaspoon of mayonnaise, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, ½ tablespoon of olive oil and leave the mixture for a while in the refrigerator until it thickens. The result will surely delight you!

Source: visitgreece