Greek doctors contact Israeli counterparts about new COVID-19 “miracle-drug”

The cycle of contacts between Greek and Israeli doctors for the new COVID-19 experimental drug has started, Greek City Times reports.

Last Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his joint statement with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis, took a vial out of his pocket, which contained medicine against COVID-19 that Israel is testing.

It is inhaled and has been tested on patients in Israel and, according to Netanyahu, has impressive results.

The new treatment is being developed at the Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv based on EXO-CD24.

Professor Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 cured 29 of the 30 patients administered with it within 3-5 days.

On Monday, Mitsotakis announced Greece’s intention to take part in the clinical trials, something that several other countries have requested.

Read more: Tornos