Overall, the championship includes 6 races and there are two categories of winners, including drivers and crews/teams

Andreas Laskaratos is the first Greek driver to take part in the European Le Mans Series which runs on Formula 1 circuits with LMP3 race cars.

His first race in the championship circuit will be at France’s Paul Ricard raceway on Sunday, April 14. Overall, the championship includes 6 races and there are two categories of winners, including drivers and crews/teams. The last race is in October of 2019 in Portugal.

Read more HERE