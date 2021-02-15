Greek eateries win World Luxury Restaurant Awards

The list certainly offers plenty of food and travel inspiration

A number of Greek eateries were commended at the annual World Luxury Restaurant Awards.

Founded in 2015, the Awards celebrate luxury dining experiences around the world.

The restaurants in Greece competed with some of the world’s most famous eateries:

The overall Global Restaurant of the Year title went to ESCA Cairo in Heliopolis, Egypt for their “simple yet fresh and unique Mediterranean and International cuisine with creative twists which have been tailored by several Cairo Celebrity Chefs”.

