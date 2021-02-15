Greek eateries win World Luxury Restaurant Awards

A number of Greek eateries were commended at the annual World Luxury Restaurant Awards.
Founded in 2015, the Awards celebrate luxury dining experiences around the world.
The restaurants in Greece competed with some of the world’s most famous eateries:
- Avaton Restaurant (Chalkidiki)- LUXURY BEACHSIDE RESTAURANT
- Barbarossa Restaurant (Paros)-BEST LOCALLY SOURCED PRODUCE MENU
- Esperisma Bar-Restaurant (Santorini)-BEST COCKTAIL MENU
- Fino Restaurant & Cocktail Bar (Santorini)- GREEK CUSINE
- Kalua Mykonos (Mykonos)-LUXURY BEACHSIDE RESTAURANT
- Melia Fine Dining (Zákynthos)- LUXURY UNIQUE EXPERIENCE
- Mitsis Laguna Resort & Spa | Fish a la Carte Restaurant (Anissaras)- LUXURY THEME RESTAURANT
- Nea Diagonios (Thessaloniki)- BEST HEAD CHEF
- Nea Diagonios (Thessaloniki)-LUXURY GRILL
- Ombra Restaurant (Santorini)- LUXURY SCENIC SETTING
- Reggia Pizzaria (Ptolemaida)- BEST HEAD CHEF
- Seaside Santorini (Santorini)- LUXURY BEACHSIDE RESTAURANT
- Wet Stories Santorini (Santorini)- BEST COCKTAIL MENU
- Wow Steak House (Iraklion)- LUXURY STEAKHOUSE
The list certainly offers plenty of food and travel inspiration.
The overall Global Restaurant of the Year title went to ESCA Cairo in Heliopolis, Egypt for their “simple yet fresh and unique Mediterranean and International cuisine with creative twists which have been tailored by several Cairo Celebrity Chefs”.
Source: Greek City Times