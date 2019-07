It is official. Kyriakos Mitsotakis is the new Greek Prime Minister as his party New Democracy won in the Sunday elections.

The final results are:

New Democracy 39,80%

Syriza 31,55%

Kinal 8,00%

KKE 5,34%

Greek Solution 3,72%

MeRA25 3,46%

Golden Dawn 2,95%

New Democracy will have 158 MPs which means that the country will not have a coalition government for the first time since almost the beginning of the crisis.