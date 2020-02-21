Greek Exports at record highs in 2019 despite global turbulence

”With many sacrifices and faith in their abilities, Greek exporters have maintained their momentum and expanded their footprint in international markets”

Greece’s export performance set new historical records in 2019, the Panhellenic Exporters’ Association and the Center for Export Research and Studies announced on Friday.

The increase is mostly due to the upward trend of Greek exports to the other nations of the European Union, while export performance to third countries actually decreased.

Specifically, exports to the rest of the EU increased by 6.9 percent compared to 2018, while exports to other countries fell by 5.8 percent.

Exports to other EU member-states now account for fully 55.5 percent of total Greek exports, compared to 44.5 percent for other countries.

