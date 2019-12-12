Greek film “Filthy Rich Games” nominated for porn “Oscars” in AVN Awards

It is the movie “Filthy Rich Games” by Sirina Entertainment

A month before Los Angeles hosts the Oscars awards, Las Vegas will be welcoming the best erotic movie awards, with a Greek production among the candidate films up for a distinction.

On January 25, at the AVN Awards (Adult Video News Magazine), Sirina’s film “Filthy Rich Games” will try to claim the Best Foreign Production prize, against some of the best in the global erotic entertainment industry.

It’s an important distinction for Greek porn, as Dimitris Sirinakis recently told Espresso.

See the full list of candidates:

40 Years Old, The Education of My Young Neighbor, Marc Dorcel / Wicked

Elements, Evil Angel Films

Filthy Rich Games, Sirina Entertainment

Hot Nights Cold Blood, Digital Playground / Pulse

La Casa de Michel, Jacquie et Michel Elite

Natural Beauties 12, Vixen / Pulse

Rocco’s Time Master, Rocco Siffredi / Evil Angel

Sex Games, Marc Dorcel / Wicked

Sex Island 2, Harmony Films

Sex With Friends, JoyBear / Pulse