Greek film “Filthy Rich Games” nominated for porn “Oscars” in AVN Awards

A month before Los Angeles hosts the Oscars awards, Las Vegas will be welcoming the best erotic movie awards, with a Greek production among the candidate films up for a distinction.
On January 25, at the AVN Awards (Adult Video News Magazine), Sirina’s film “Filthy Rich Games” will try to claim the Best Foreign Production prize, against some of the best in the global erotic entertainment industry.
It’s an important distinction for Greek porn, as Dimitris Sirinakis recently told Espresso.
See the full list of candidates:
40 Years Old, The Education of My Young Neighbor, Marc Dorcel / Wicked
Elements, Evil Angel Films
Filthy Rich Games, Sirina Entertainment
Hot Nights Cold Blood, Digital Playground / Pulse
La Casa de Michel, Jacquie et Michel Elite
Natural Beauties 12, Vixen / Pulse
Rocco’s Time Master, Rocco Siffredi / Evil Angel
Sex Games, Marc Dorcel / Wicked
Sex Island 2, Harmony Films
Sex With Friends, JoyBear / Pulse