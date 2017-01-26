Greek Finance Minister Tsakalotos to meet with German Finance Minister Schauble before EuroGroup

Greek Finance Minster Euclid Tsakalotos will have a series of high-profile contacts in Brussels, ahead of Thursday’s EuroGroup meeting in an effort to improve the negative climate against Greece. Accompanied by Alternate Minister of Finance George Chouliarakis, Mr. Tsakalotos is currently meeting with the President of the EuroGroup, Jeroen Dijsselbloem and President of the EuroWorking Group Thomas Wieser, according to government sources. The Greek delegation is expected to meet with representatives of the EU institutions- the European Commission, the European Central Bank, IMF and the European Stability Mechanism- at 2pm. At 3.30pm Mr. Tsakalotos is scheduled to meet with German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble, who is generally accepted as the key figure in actually making a difference on how the negotiations on the Greek program will proceed.