Greek FinMin presents third package of economic support measures

Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras on Friday presented the government’s third package of economic support measures, which were announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a nationwide televised address on Thursday.

Staikouras said that banks and loan managers have decided to support individual borrowers by offering a suspension in debt payments to all individuals with up-to-date accounts and a three-month suspension of debt payments for workers that receive an 800-euro benefit.

The finance minister said that a total of 1.4 million workers in the private sector, professionals, self-employed, and others will receive the 800-euro benefit and noted that this measure will cost 2.0 billion euros.

Mr. Staikouras said that the Easter bonus must be paid to all workers in the private sector, although this could be paid with a delay without any sanctions.

The government has also decided to pay an Easter bonus to 108,000 workers in hospitals and civil protection authorities.

Source: amne