Greek FM Dendias: “Libyan crisis solution solely lies with the Libyan people”

Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias pointed out that the solution to the Libyan crisis lies with Libyans, “without external intervention or foreign armies,” speaking in joint statements with his Tunisian counterpart Noureddine Erray after their meeting in Tunis on Monday.

“Tunisia can play a rather constructive role towards this solution,” he said, stressing that Greece is ready to help Tunisia in its relations with the European Union, as the latter supports its efforts to meet economic and development challenges. Greece also “recognizes the constructive and stabilizing role Tunisia plays in the region,” Dendias added.

The Greek minister emphasized that both countries are committed to carrying out their foreign policy within International Law, “the polar opposite to Turkey’s involvement in Libya, which directly contradicts UN resolutions and the Berlin Conference conclusions.” This leads to the destabilization of the region, he stressed.

The two ministers also signed a maritime transport agreement, which opens “new bonds of cooperation in a key area,” Dendias highlighted, before congratulating Erray on his country’s successful handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

