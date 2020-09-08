Greek FM Dendias to President Sakellaropoulou: Turkey’s provocations reaches the point of absurdity

The President of the Hellenic Republic was informed on Tuesday by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias both about the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and about the agreements of Greece with Italy and Egypt regarding the delimitation of the EEZs.

“These agreements highlight the role of Greece as a factor of stability in the region. Along with the defense agreement with the United States, I do not know if another country has made three agreements in one year”.

As for Turkey, the Foreign Minister commented on its provocations as “reaching the point of absurdity”.

“Greece exudes seriousness and the need to respect international legality. It is a pity that we have a neighbor who does not see the issue with the same point of view”, concluded Nikos Dendias.

For her part, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou spoke of a “wave of escalating provocations on behalf of Turkey”.

See Also:

Turkiye newspaper: In case of war, mercenaries from Syria will fight against Greece

Saudi court issues final verdicts in Khashoggi killing

“Ignoring the rules of international law escalates the crisis in the Eastern Mediterranean with inflammatory statements and provocative moves. Greece is determined to defend its sovereign rights and national sovereignty”, the President added.

“There can be no dialogue while being provoked. The side that has led to the escalation must also proceed to the de-escalation. The government with its attitude has caused a wave of support for the Greek positions and disapproval of the Turkish positions. “Greece, in cooperation with its allies, will do whatever it takes to defend its sovereign rights”, concluded Ms. Sakellaropoulou.