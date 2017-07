The “Greek Freak” is coming off the best NBA season of his career. His participation in the starting line-up of the All Star Game capped off an incredible season with the Milwaukee Bucks, who made it to the play-offs after a long time, The franchise acknowledged Giannis Antetokounmpo’s key role in by giving him a lucrative 5-year contract showing they intended to build their team around him. The official NBA site released the top 10 for the Bucks and unsurprisingly Giannis is featured.