Greek Freak’s dunk in the running for best of the decade by FIBA (video)

Giannis Antetokounmpo did it in the match against New Zealand

A dunk by Giannis Antetokounmpo in the match between Greece and New Zealand is among the candidates for the best FIBA dunk of the decade. The International basketball body has launched an online competition asking fans across the globe to vote for the best dunk of the past 10 years.

In the contest, the “Greek Freak” is up against some pretty stiff competition, as there are 32 beautiful plays including those of James Harden, Luka Doncic and Jaylen Brown.