Greek girl, 12, beats up Algerian man who tried to rape her (video-photos)

A 12-year-old girl versed in martial arts stopped her would-be rapist in his tracks after she beat him up as he attempted to physically assault her in Attica on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Algerian attacker followed the girl onto a public bus, the driver of which was her father, on her way home in the port town Perama, 15km west of Athens.

The girl got off at a bus stop 40 metres away from her house and was followed by her assailant. The Algerian, who was later revealed to be a member of a notorious gang, quickened his pace and attacked the girl as she was waiting for her mother to pick her up at the doorstep.

The illegal alien grabbed her by the chest and dragged her towards him, but the young girl’s martial arts training instinctively kicked in, as she repelled him with a kick and two punches to the face.

Staggering and with a bloody face, the man fell onto the hood of a parked car, as the girl’s mother was coming down the stairs to meet her.

Mother and daughter called for help while the alien fled the scene. They immediately alerted the 12-year-old’s father, who in turn notified the police who managed to locate the perpetrator while he was embarking on another bus in an attempt to escape.

The girl’s father filed a lawsuit against the perpetrator and was informed that the 26-year-old Algerian was a member of a criminal gang.