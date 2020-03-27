Greek Government takes steps for decongestion of jails as a measure against the coronavirus

If it is approved, it will be signed early next week and according to estimates, approximately 1,000 inmates will be released

The government is preparing additional measures to prevent and manage a possible coronavirus outbreak in the country’s prison system, including the decongestion of jails.

According to sources, the government has already drafted an Act of Legislative Content, now in the final stages before its approval by the prime minister, which foresees the release of prisoners incarcerated for lesser crimes.

If it is approved, it will be signed early next week and according to estimates, approximately 1,000 inmates will be released.

Read Also:

Greek Interior Minister: “Our life will not be the same after the coronavirus crisis ends”

These are persons convicted for financial and tax-related crimes, drug addicts or dealers selling small quantities of drugs, and people jailed for petty thefts and other minor crimes that are up to a year from completing their sentence or have already served half of their sentence or, for those over 65, have served at least one third of their sentence.

All convicts serving prison sentences for serious crimes of violence (murders, robberies, terrorism, rape and others) are excluded from the favourable measures.

Source: amna