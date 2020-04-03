Greek government to announce time limits on coronavirus movement restrictions

The government spokesperson said the government might close down the road tolls

The Greek government will soon announce the time limit on movement in the upcoming days, according to government spokesperson Stelios Petsas.

“The time constraint on commuting is something we will be looking at in the next days. We don’t go to the supermarket every day, there has to be a restriction,” said Stelios Petsas in an interview with Skai TV.

According to Mr. Petsas, the measures will target those violating the movement restrictions, adding they they would not affect the law-abiding citizens.

The government spokesperson said the government is also considering closing the road tolls if it is deemed necessary in to prevent a massive exodus during the Easter Holidays, which could result in the spread of the coronavirus to other parts of the country.

Commenting on the course of the measures and how effective they have proven so far, he said the first evidence is encouraging, but we cautioned against being complacent.

also read

The Status Of Global COVID-19 Border Closures

Secretary-General’s Appeal for Global Ceasefire