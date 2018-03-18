Greek gymnast Ioanna Xoulogi wins Silver in Baku

It has been a great Gymnastics World Cup for the Greek team up to now

Greek gymnast Ioanna Xoulogi won the silver medal at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in women’s floor exercises in Baku March 18.

The Greek champion scored 12,733 points, behind Croatian gymnast Ana Derek who won the gold medal with 13,533 points. Turkey’s representative Demet Mutlu won the bronze medal.

Xoulogi said that she competed with no stress. ” I just wanted to enjoy taking part…Despite the fatigue, I was very pleased with my performance. I just wanted to go to the floor and perform to the best of my ability. And I achieved it.”

On Saturday, ‘Lord of the Rings’ Lefteris Petrounias added another Gold Medal to his distinguished career winning the ring competition.

Source: greekreporter