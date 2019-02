“Online platforms like Airbnb is threatening not only the sustainability of small tourist lodgings but the structure of Greek society itself”

Short-term property leasing through online platforms like Airbnb is threatening not only the sustainability of small tourist lodgings, but the structure of Greek society itself, the Greek tourist accommodation business confederation (SETKE) warned on Tuesday.

After a slow start a few years ago, short-term renting has now snowballed and is threatening the structure of entire residential districts across the nation.

Read more HERE