Greek hotel among the best in the world with jacuzzi (video)

One of the best hotels in the world with a jacuzzi is in Greece, according to the online platform Booking.com.

Taking into account the best reviews by travellers on the site, Astarte Suites Santorini is among the top hotels in the world thanks to its high-quality jacuzzi service.

Astarte Suites is located on the caldera slope offering visitors stunning views, privacy, and a romantic ambiance.