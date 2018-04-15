Greek Inflation sees small fall after months of rises

The Greek inflation rate fell 0.2 percent in March this year after several months of increases, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said this week.

The statistics service, in a report, said that the consumer price index fell 0.2 percent in March after an 1.7 percent increase recorded in March 2017 and attributed this development to price declines of 0.8 percent in food/beverages, 1.7 percent in housing, 0.3 percent in clothing/footwear, 2.1 percent in durable goods, 0.3 percent in health, 0.1 percent in communications, 1.3 percent in entertainment and 2.2 percent in other goods and services.

Prices rose 6.1 percent in alcohol/tobacco, 0.8 percent in transport, 0.2 percent in education and 1.3 percent in hotels/restaurants/coffee shops.

The consumer price index rose 1.5 percent in March from February 2018, after a 1.8 percent increase recorded in the same period last year.

Greece’s harmonized inflation rate grew in March compared with the same month in 2017, after a 1.7 percent increase recorded in the corresponding period in 2017/2016. On a monthly basis, the consumer price index grew 1.2 percent in February after a 1.4 percent increase recorded in 2017.

Source: John Smith/greekreporter