Greek international Sokratis Papastathopoulos joins Arsenal (VIDEOS)

The Greek international Sokratis Papastathopoulos has joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund where he has won two Bundesliga titles and one German Cup.
❤ #SOKRATIS pic.twitter.com/DhkS31L0rH
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 2, 2018
“I feel very good, it is my first day here, everything is special, it is a beautiful moment. I am very happy,” Sokratis told the club website on Monday.
HE’S HERE 😁 #SOKRATIS pic.twitter.com/fnVp54fjto
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 2, 2018
“Arsenal is one of the three biggest clubs in the Premier League, it has a lot of fans, a very big history and I am very happy and for the next year I will be here to help the team.”
The 30-year-old will wear the number 5 shirt at the club and also has vast experience on the international stage having made 79 appearances for Greece.
Source: Tasos Kokkinidis/greekreporter