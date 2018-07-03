Greek international Sokratis Papastathopoulos joins Arsenal (VIDEOS)

The Greek international Sokratis Papastathopoulos has joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund where he has won two Bundesliga titles and one German Cup.

“I feel very good, it is my first day here, everything is special, it is a beautiful moment. I am very happy,” Sokratis told the club website on Monday.

“Arsenal is one of the three biggest clubs in the Premier League, it has a lot of fans, a very big history and I am very happy and for the next year I will be here to help the team.”

The 30-year-old will wear the number 5 shirt at the club and also has vast experience on the international stage having made 79 appearances for Greece.

