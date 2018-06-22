Greek island break for American media tycoon Barry Diller (PHOTOS)

Diller arrived earlier in the week on his private jet

American billionaire Barry Diller was spotted on the Greek island of Skiathos with his wife — fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg — onboard his luxurious yacht.

Diller, who according to Forbes is worth $3.3 billion (€2.8 billion) is the chairman and senior executive of both IAC and Expedia, Inc.

A fierce critic of U.S. President Donald Trump, whom he described as a “joke”, Diller arrived earlier in the week on his private jet.

He was then spotted boarding his luxurious yacht Eos, one of the largest private sailing yachts in the world and valued in excess of $150 million.

Little is known about the yacht’s interior, kept a secret by Diller, but it is believed to boast a glass staircase and panoramic views astern.

The American tycoon worked at ABC, Paramount and Fox and oversaw launches of hit TV shows including Cheers and The Simpsons.

Source: Tasos Kokkinidis/greekreporter