Greek man tried to sell rare 6th century BC Kouros bust for half a million euros (video-photos)

The bust of an ancient Kouros of the archaic period (6th Century BC) was discovered in Corinth by the Department of Cultural Heritage and Antiquities of the Attica Security Directorate.

The ancient item of limestone, which measures 40 cm including the neck section, has a braided hairdo and is derived from an ancient provincial laboratory, which makes it of unique archaeological value.

Greek authorities arrested a local man on Monday, December 23, 2019, in Nemea Corinth, who possessed the artifact illegally and was reportedly trying to sell it for 500,000 euros.

He reportedly had hidden it among rocks on the side of a rural road of a land plot.