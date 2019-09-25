Greek Ministry of Culture in legal dispute over return of 8th century BC antiquity

The Greek minister met with Matthew Bogdanos, Assistant Prosecutor and the head of the Office for the Illicit Trafficking of Antiquities

Greek Minister of Culture and Sports Lina Mendoni met on Monday with a New York City assistant prosecutor over the repatriation of an 8th century BC bronze statuette which was illegally exported from Greek territory.

The Greek minister met with Matthew Bogdanos, Assistant Prosecutor and the head of the Office for the Illicit Trafficking of Antiquities and his associates at the New York City Prosecutor’s Office.

Mendoni presented a number of issues that the Ministry has been working on to claim and repatriate antiquities, which have been identified in collections in the United States.

Mendoni outlined to the assistant prosecutor the history of the legal assertion of ownership of an 8th century BC artifact which was originally illegally removed from Greece.

The bronze horse figurine was about to be auctioned by Sotheby’s in New York on May 14, 2018, along with other items from the Howard and Saretta Barnet Collection, with an estimated opening bid between $150,000 and $250,000.

Read more HERE