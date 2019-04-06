Greek MMA heavyweight champ defeats Russian with TKO (video)

Greek heavyweight MMA fighter Ioannis Arzoumanidis defeated his Russian opponent Amirkhan Isagadzhiev in the ACA and extended his unbeaten record to 6-0.

The Russian fighter put pressure on the Greek in the first round by utilising his more proficient stand up and boxing skills. Arzoumanidis, however, managed to withstand a heavy onslaught of punches and eventually took the Russian to the ground in the second round to end the match.

After bringing the Russian to the ground the Greek fighter took advantage of his superior wrestling and grappling skills and proceeded to ground and pound his opponent forcing the referee to stop the bout.