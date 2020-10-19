Greek MoD announces extension of military services to 12 months

When it will take effect was not specified

The Minister of the Greek Defence, Nikos Panagiotopoulos announced the increase of the term in military services from 9 to 12 months.

The Ministry of National Defense did not specify how soon the decision will take effect and whether it will apply to soldiers already serving their term.

Although the term of service in the army is technically 9 months, based on the current legal framework, the duration of military service is in fact 12 months and a formal decision by the competent Deputy Minister of National Defence, Alkiviadis Stefanis, is sufficient to put it in effect.

also read

Greeks and Armenians gathering at Evros borders in protest of Erdogan’s hostile policy

Dutch royal family cut holidays to Greece short after uproar for ‘non essential travel’

The Pentagon does not specify whether the increase in the term to 12 months, previously announced by the Minister of National Defence will concern the soldiers who will enlist in the army in the future or those who are already serving.

Speaking to journalists from Thassos on Sunday, Mr. Panagiotopoulos noted that the army in Evros will be strengthened, both by recruiting professional soldiers and increasing the number of graduates in the the Armed Forces academies, as well as with the arrival of more conscripts in the context of increasing the military term of office at 12 months “which will take place soon”.

“The political and military leadership are strong and guarantee the conditions for the Armed Forces to protect the country’s territorial sovereignty and sovereign rights, creating a strong deterrent against any intrusion,” he said.