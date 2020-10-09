Greek museums and ancient sites on top of international visitors’ preferences

For 2020 the “Traveler’s Choice Award” has been given to 31 Greek museums that are under the Ministry of Culture & Sports

“The Association of Greek Archaeologists is pleased to announce that a large number of the Ministry of Culture and Sports’ archaeological museums and sites, are consistently receiving excellent reviews from travelers and are ranked in the top 10% of recommended places to visit on Tripadvisor for 2020”, notes the association in an official press release, according to int.ert.gr.

“At such a difficult time, like the one we are living now, we should congratulate the Ministry of Culture services, the personnel of the public museums and archaeological sites who managed to welcome thousands of visitors, while respecting all public health measures”, continues the association.

See Also:

School worker who attacked LGBT indoctrination wasn’t sacked for being Christian, but for “homophobia”, tribunal rules

Putin is facing the toughest fight of his Presidency as former USSR goes up in flames

Indicatively, it notes that for 2020 the “Traveler’s Choice Award” has been given to 31 museums that are under the Ministry of Culture & Sports, including the National Archaeological Museum, the Byzantine and Christian Museum, the Museum of Byzantine Culture, the Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki, the Numismatic Museum, and the Archaeological Museum of Delphi.

Source: Tornos