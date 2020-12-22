Greek National Organisation For Medicines (EOF) recalls large quantities of dangerous Turkish hand-sanitiser

The National Organisation For Medicines (EOF) has recalled large quantities of the antiseptic product VIRAPRO, after informing the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) and consumers. The hand antiseptic, which is produced in Turkey, has been recalled in many European countries.

Following laboratory tests of the Irish authorities, it was found to contain high levels of methanol.

Using methanol-containing hand sanitiser can cause serious side effects, such as headaches, blurred vision, nausea, vomiting, loss of coordination, and decreased level of consciousness. It also has a direct toxic effect on the optic nerve and if swallowed it can lead to blindness.

To date, OLAF has not informed the Greek authorities about the distribution of the product within the Greek market. However, the product might have entered the Greek market in some way. Consumers are urged to be vigilant, so that, in case the specific product comes into their possession, they do not use it and immediately inform the EOF.

also read

“The Beatles: Get Back” sneak peek shows the Fab Four at their most raucous & playful

In January in Greece the first Tesla Service Center in the Balkans