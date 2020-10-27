Greek navy ship sinking outside Piraeus port (photos)

A Greek Navy ship is sinking outside the port of Piraeus after it collided with a large container ship of the Maersk company on Tuesday morning.

The “Kalypso” minesweeper started tilting after the collision and efforts by the coast guard are underway from 7:30.

An operation is underway by the Coast Guard and the Navy to collect the occupants of the ship.

According to information, two members of the crew have been injured and are being transported to the Athens Naval Hospital.

The minesweeper “Kalypso” is 57 metres long and carries a crew of 52 people.

