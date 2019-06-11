Greek olive oils win 23 awards at 2019 Los Angeles IOOC

At the 20th Los Angeles International Extra Virgin Olive Oil Competition this year, Greek extra virgin olive oils captured 23 quality awards and 14 design awards. After competing with 530 olive oils from 302 producers from 17 countries, some of the top Greek winners discussed the ways they overcame adversity to excel in this very difficult harvest year.

AGROVIM was the top Greek award winner at the 2019 Los Angeles competition. Their Iliada series took home two silver medals and two bronze medals for quality, plus a gold medal and two bronzes for package design. George Xakoustos told Greek Liquid Gold that this success “gives all of us at Agrovim, and especially our local farmers’ community, an extra incentive to continue our efforts to achieve excellence every single year.”

Xakoustos explained that Agrovim’s Iliada Single Estate extra virgin olive oil (EVOO), which is produced “by dedicated small family olive growers in Messinia exclusively for Agrovim, is fresh, grassy, and relatively high in polyphenols.” Their Iliada Kalamata “has a well balanced organoleptic profile, fruity, rich in aromas,” with naturally low acidity. Their condiments are made with “high quality, low acidity extra virgin olive oil” with a “smooth buttery nature and a balanced organoleptic profile which enhances and highlights the aromatic extract.”

A family business now run by the third generation, Agrovim manages “to produce excellent products in high volumes even in the most difficult harvest years,” according to Xakoustos, because they fairly reward the 6,000 farmers, mills, and cooperatives they work with on a long-term basis, educate them, and ensure that their products will have a consistent market (now in 55 countries).

