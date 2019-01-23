Greek Orthodox Church of Australia blesses Stefanos Tsitsipas for his next match

The overwhelming support Greek tennis champion Stefanos Tsitsipas has received on and off the courts in the 2019 Australian Open in Melbourne comes as no surprise to anyone who knows the passion with which the Greek diaspora embraces all things from the old country.

His advancement to the semi-finals of the 2019 Open caused a delirium of joy among the Greek community in Melbourne.

However, along with members of the Greek Australian community who have been out in force cheering him on in all his matches so far, the 20-year-old also has the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Australia on his side.

The Archdiocese in Sydney issued a formal statement on Wednesday, warmly addressed “To our beloved child Stefanos”.

It reads as follows:

“His Eminence Archbishop Stylianos Primate of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Australia, together with his Assistant Bishops, Clergy and the whole of the Greek community, admires and is very proud of all your achievements thus far in your career.

“We wish you wholeheartedly all the very best for tomorrow’s match and hope you are victorious so that you may bring pride and glory once again to our homeland Greece, and to all of us.

“May God strengthen you; bless your life and all your endeavours.”

source: neoskosmos.com