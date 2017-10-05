Greek Orthodox Church: Withdraw the sex change bill

The Greek Orthodox Ecclesiastic Synod called on the country’s politicians to rise to their responsibility and mission and withdraw the bill on gender change. The Synod met under the leadership of the Archbishop of Athens Ieronymos on Thursday and issued a statement which condemned the proposed sex change bill, which was passed in the competent Parliamentary committees in the week and is scheduled to be discussed in the plenary of the Greek parliament. The statement opined that that bill provoked the public sentiment, while undermining the “sacred institution of the family”. It went on to urge the politicians to go beyond its ideological obsessions and preconceptions and scrap the bill, focusing instead on the solution the serious issues plaguing Greek society. The bill will allow teenagers as young as 15 years old to proceed with sex reassignment surgery with the consent of their legal guardians and following the scientific agreement of a special medical panel.