Greek-owned tanker attacked by pirates

The attack happened 115 miles off the coast of Cameroon

Greek-owned tanker ‘Sea Phantom’ was attacked by pirates about 91 nautical miles (168 km) west of Bata in Equatorial Guinea and 115 nautical miles off the coast of Cameroon, late on the night of February 6th. The incident took place in the exclusive economic zone of Sao Tome and Principe.

The vessel, flying a Marshall Islands flag was sailing from Lome, Togo, when eight armed pirates boarded it.

Dryad Global said ais monitoring showed the ship was sailing east at 12.7 knots before maneuvering to avoid it, turning sharply to its right.

The crew gathered at the “citader” of the ship, which is a specially designed area for their safety and led it to the northeast, reaching the port of Malabo, in Equatorial Guinea, on the afternoon of February 7, said the security company Ambrey.

Shipping intelligence company Diaplous Group said the pirates had left and the ship with its crew was safe.

The tanker operates under the Petrochem General Management of Athens, which was not immediately available for comment.

