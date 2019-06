Tsipras said Turkey would face consequences if it continued to violate international law

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras welcomed the Brussels initiatives on the Turkish provocations, stressing in his press conference that economic measures could even be planned if Turkey continues to violate international law.

Mr Tsipras said the resumption of talks on the Cyprus problem would happen, only if Turkey stopped its violation of international law.

“We are absolutely clear, and this is the European message, that Turkey’s choices will have consequences,” he said.