Greek PM Mitsotakis: SMS will be abolished from Monday, May 4 – Key points of the announcement (video)

Following the suggestions of the Scientific Committee, I can today announce the axes of a “safety bridge” to the new everyday life: From next Monday, May 4, the restrictions on the movement of citizens will be lifted. In other words, written permission and related SMS are removed. However, traffic restrictions outside our county will continue for at least two weeks. Individual sports will be allowed in the open and at sea. But organized beaches will still be closed. Some types of stores and services will be open on the same day. Indicatively, I mention: Bookstores, electronic items and sporting goods stores. Like hairdressers, but always by appointment. The rest of the retail will resume on Monday, May 11, except for shopping malls. These will open on June 1. In all stores, of course, terms will apply that will limit the density of visitors. Strict measures will be taken to protect workers.

Allow me, here, a reference to the Church: I thank the Archbishop and the clergy for our understanding and cooperation. The experience of this year’s Easter was not easy for any of us. It turned out, however, that it was necessary for everyone. From May 4, the churches will be open for individual worship. And from Sunday, May 17, the faithful will be able to participate in the Divine Liturgy and in the other services. But always with strict rules that will be agreed with the Holy Synod and the scientific community.

In Education, the lessons of the 3rd Grade of high school will start again on May 11. A week later, the other grades the High School will follow. Schools, however, will operate with other rules that will limit – as far as possible – large gathering of students. Distance learning will continue to support children who, for special reasons, do not have to come to class. Primary and kindergartens remain closed. They may, I repeat, be open on June 1, and only if we are absolutely sure that the course of the epidemic is going down. Tomorrow, the Minister of Education will make a more detailed briefing. It is in constant consultation with the Committee of Scientists for the best possible implementation of the protection measures for our children and teachers.

On June 1, the activity in the field of catering begins, always with conditions, which will have been agreed by then. On the same day, the all season hotels will open. And then the second wave of Justice work will be activated. In June, finally, and depending on the developments, the rest of the economic activity will be gradually released. However, it is unlikely that big gatherings, such as festivals, concerts or sporting events with spectators, will be allowed during the summer. As is clear, the program of the next phase is fully studied. It will be scaled per week but will be evaluated every 24 hours by a mixed Government Observatory of the Health and Civil Protection Services.