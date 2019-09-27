Greek PM Mitsotakis: “The battleship diplomacy does not have a place in the 21st century” (video)

“No one has the right to use the refugees”

The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent clear messages to Turkey about its policy on Greek-Turkish relations, the Cyprus dispute and the migrant issue.

The Prime Minister denounced Turkey’s illegal drilling in the Cyprus EEZ, saying that the battleship diplomacy does not have a place in the 21st century, while criticizing Ankara for its provocations against Greece at the Aegean Sea and for its stance on the migrant issue.

No one has the right to use the refugees, Kyriakos Mitsotakis referring indirectly to Erdogan’s recent statements that he would open the refugee flows to Europe if his terms are not met.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that Greece cannot afford the weight of the migrants alone and criticized the Visegrad countries saying that one cannot be a member of the Schengen zone and benefit from the free movement of persons and at the same time refuse to receive immigrants in his country.